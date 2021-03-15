Rubio provided 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Rubio didn't have a great shooting night, but he aptly filled the role of floor general with eight assists and was perfect from the charity stripe. D'Angelo Russell's return is imminent and Rubio's opportunities will become scarce in the coming weeks, but he'll continue to be a good source of assists and free-throw percentage for the time being.
