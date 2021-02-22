Rubio posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Knicks.

Rubio started his seventh consecutive game in place of D'Angelo Russell (knee), and he traded in his usual prolific assist numbers for an efficient shooting night. His 18 points marked his second-best scoring result of the season.