Rubio (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play Saturday and is expected to play between 24-28 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back against the Pelicans, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

With D'Angelo Russell (rest) out, Rubio should take on a bigger share of the playmaking responsibilities, though his upside is capped because of the soft minutes limit. In seven games this season where Rubio has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 6.6 points, 6.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.