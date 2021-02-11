Rubio finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 119-112 loss to the Clippers.

Rubio picked up his eighth start of the season, filling in at point guard for the injured D'Angelo Russell (leg). The Timberwolves are evaluating Russell on a day-to-day basis for now, but if the 24-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Rubio would have some short-term value as a streamer for assists and steals. Rubio's production in other categories remains less bankable, especially with head coach Ryan Saunders having thus far been unwilling to turn the veteran loose for more than 30 minutes in any of his starts.