Rubio finished with four points (2-6 FG), four assists, two boards and one steal in 18 minutes of a 118-94 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Rubio's assists dropped from his usual clip in the loss, as his points remained the same. The vet guard has flourished as a distributor on his team's second unit, but he's averaging a career low in points on the year. He'll face the Cavs on Sunday.