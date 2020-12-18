Rubio started at point guard and scored seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with four assists in 23 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.

Rubio drew the start with D'Angelo Russell sitting out with a sore ankle. Rubio's exact role with Minnesota isn't clear as the regular season begins and the preseason didn't clear up matters too much since he's a veteran who didn't need a lot of minutes. Rubio will likely be the point guard with the second unit, but it's not clear if he'll dominate the minutes since Anthony Edwards and Jarrett Culver could also get time handling the ball. Keep an eye on Rubio's usage early in the season.