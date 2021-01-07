Rubio went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Tuesday's loss at Denver, finishing with just four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench.

Rubio scored 17 points during the Dec. 29 loss against the Clippers by a 124-101 score, but he has been struggling offensively the rest of the way -- regardless if he's playing as a starter or off the bench. Through seven games this season, the veteran point guard is averaging just 6.7 points per contest while shooting a woeful 29.4 percent from three-point range.