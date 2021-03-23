Rubio had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in Monday's loss to the Thunder.

After going for a season-high 21 points and 10 assists in Friday's game against Phoenix, Rubio followed up with his third double-double in the last four games. The veteran guard appears to be hitting his stride of late, though there's a chance he could be moved before Thursday's trade deadline. If he remains in Minnesota, he'll have to contend with the eventual return of D'Angelo Russell (knee), who's expected to return to team activities within the week.