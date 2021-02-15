Rubio contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 30 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-112 win over the Raptors.

After being held below 10 points in each of his last 20 appearances, Rubio stepped up his contributions as a scorer on the back of some red-hot shooting from distance. The three-point production should be viewed as a major outlier for Rubio, who had only knocked down three triples in total (on 30 attempts) dating back to Jan. 1. Rubio still has some fantasy value as an assists streamer, but even that could disappear once D'Angelo Russell (leg) is back in action, which will result in Rubio's minutes tailing off.