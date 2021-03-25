Rubio scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) with seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Rubio was coming off back-to-back games in which he recorded a double-double but struggled to get his shot to fall Wednesday. The guard doesn't provide great scoring totals, but he is a decent fantasy player because of his assist and steal contributions. Rubio has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his last 11 games.