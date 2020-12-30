Rubio is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Clippers.
The 30-year-old came off the bench the past two games after starting the season opener, but he'll rejoin the lineup and start alongside D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday. Rubio is averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes through three games this season.
