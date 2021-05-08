Rubio scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Heat.

He came up just short of his fifth double-double of the season and first since March 22. The veteran point guard had seen his workload dwindle in April with D'Angelo Russell back in top form, but Rubio's now played more than 30 minutes in three of the last four games, averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.5 steals and 1.8 threes over that stretch.