Rubio scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3PT) to go with four rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of Sunday's 127-91 loss to the Lakers.

Rubio continued to come off the bench for the Timberwolves, playing just 18 minutes as this game got out of hand quick. Rubio's upside is obviously capped by the lack of minutes, making him a fringe fantasy option at best so far this season.