Rubio scored seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-3 FT), had a rebound, four assists, and a steal during 23 minutes of Thursday's 129-127 win over Dallas.

The bigger news here is that Rubio was in the starting five after more recently coming off the bench for the Timberwolves. Rubio's performances will dictate whether he continues to start going forward, as he struggled on Thursday to score or provide despite getting the opportunity.