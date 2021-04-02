Rubio is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to back spasms.
Rubio hasn't missed a game since Jan. 20. If he's sidelined, Jordan McLaughlin and Anthony Edwards would be in line for more playmaking responsibilities.
