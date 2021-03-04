Rubio had 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Hornets.

Rubio continues to be one of the Timberwolves' best players on a nightly basis having been thrust into a larger role with the injury to D'Angelo Russell (knee). This could have been an even better night for Rubio had the game been even remotely close. They are undoubtedly the worst team in the league right now and so while Rubio is a clear must-roster player, beware of these kinds of games as they are going to limit his playing time.