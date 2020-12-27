Rubio will come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz.
After a 10-point loss to the Pistons in the opener with Rubio starting, he'll come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz while D'Angelo Russell moves into the starting five. Rubio saw 25 minutes in the opener, posting only three points, three assists, two steals and one rebound.
