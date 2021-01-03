Rubio will shift to the bench for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports.

Rubio started the last two games alongside D'Angelo Russell, but he'll shift to the bench as the Wolves go with Russell and Malik Beasley in the backcourt. Rubio is coming off of a three-point, two-rebound, five-assist performance in Friday's loss to Washington.

