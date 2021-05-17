Rubio isn't starting Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Rubio had started each of the last five games and averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest during that time. Jaden McDaniels will take his place in the starting five.
