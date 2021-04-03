Rubio (back) is out Saturday against the 76ers.
With Rubio sidelined for a second straight game, Jordan McLaughlin will remain in the starting five. During Friday's game, McLaughlin posted six points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.
