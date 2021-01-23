Rubio tallied four points (2-6 Fg, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-98 loss to the Hawks.

Rubio returned for the Timberwolves after missing a couple of games due to COVID-related issues. He was likely on a minutes restriction, although the game was out of hand early and so the fringe players saw extra run down the stretch. While Rubio returning to Minnesota is certainly a feel-good story, his production from a fantasy perspective has fallen off a cliff. Unless you are desperate for assists and steals, he is tough to roster with any confidence.