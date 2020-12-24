Rubio scored three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3 Pt) with three assists and two steals in 25 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

It would appear Rubio had an off night looking in the boxscore, but he was on the court for key stretches including the end of the game when Minnesota mounted a comeback after falling behind 14-2. He led the team with a plus-17 in +/-. Rubio started the game when D'Angelo Russell was essentially benched as a disciplinary measure. He and Russell were on the court for the final minutes of the game, which is worth monitoring as Rubio will take fewer shots and Russell will likely have fewer assists in that setup.