Rubio went for 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), nine assists and four rebounds in Sunday's win over the Bulls.

Coming off of a disappointing effort Friday in Boston, Rubio bounced back with one of his best all-around games of the season. His five three-pointers marked a season high, while his nine assists were his most in any game since March 27. Entering Sunday, Rubio had scored in single digits in seven of his last eight games.