Rubio finished Tuesday's loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 assists and three steals across 28 minutes.

The veteran point guard picked up his first double-double since Feb. 17 in the loss, falling one assist shy of his season high in that category. Since moving into the starting lineup Feb. 10, Rubio has turned his season around with per-game averages of 11.7 points, 7.6 dimes, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals. Those numbers have helped his fantasy stock shoot up, but managers who roster Rubio should be aware that he's likely to lose minutes once D'Angelo Russell (knee) makes his return.