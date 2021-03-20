Rubio finished with 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, and five boards in 33 minutes of a 113-101 loss to the Suns on Friday.
Rubio recorded a double-digit assist total for the second time the last three games while adding a season-best 21 points in the contest. An injury to D'Angelo Russell (knee) has forced the vet to take up more of the scoring mantle of late. He'll face the Thunder on Monday.
