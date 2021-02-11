Rubio is starting Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The 30-year-old will return to the starting lineup with D'Angelo Russell (leg) sitting out Wednesday. Rubio is averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes over his seven previous starts this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Churns out solid line off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Four assists in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Disappoints in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play 24-28 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Questionable Saturday•