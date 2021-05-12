Rubio posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 win over the Pistons.
Rubio's scoring has ticked up lately. He's scored at least 16 points for a third straight game, which marks Rubio's first three-game streak of double-digit scoring since mid-March. He's also recorded at least one steal in 23 of his past 25 appearances.
