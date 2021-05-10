Rubio dropped 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 win over the Magic.

Rubio has scored in double figures in four of his last five games after going three straight contests scoring fewer than five points. With D'Angelo Russell starting along side Rubio in the backcourt over the last two games, Rubio is averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 52.2 percent.