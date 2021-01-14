Rubio is averaging 4.4 points per game over his last seven appearances.
Rubio has made just three starts this season and has played off the bench in each of Minnesota's last six games, eclipsing the 30-minute mark just once in that span. The veteran point guard is proving his worth as a passer, however, as he is averaging 6.0 assists per game during that span.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Drops 10 dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Goes scoreless Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Moving to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Drops 17 as starter•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Joins starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Lackluster in blowout loss•