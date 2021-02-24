Rubio had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Rubio didn't stand out as a scorer in this one, but he was one of four Minnesota players that scored in double digits while also displaying an accurate touch from the field -- something that isn't always the case with him. Rubio might benefit from D'Angelo Russell's knee injury to play more meaningful minutes, but even in that scenario, he doesn't carry a lot of upside due to his limited scoring ability.