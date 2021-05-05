Rubio will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
With D'Angelo Russell rejoining the starting lineup for the first time since early February, Rubio will shift back to a bench role. It's unclear at this time if Russell will remain in the starting five going forward, but Rubio should continue to see plenty of work as the backup point guard if the move turns out to be a permanent one.
