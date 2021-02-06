Rubio will get the start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as D'Angelo Russell has officially been ruled out for Saturday's contest. Rubio has been fairly productive as a backup this season, averaging 5.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in just over 23 minutes per game. He'll be the primary distributor for the Timberwolves as long as Russell is sidelined.