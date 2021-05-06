Rubio was held to two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Wednesday's loss to Memphis, contributing four rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes.

After starting the previous 39 games, Rubio shifted back to a bench role in favor of D'Angelo Russell. The 30-year-old struggled to get anything going offensively while playing the lowest amount of minutes since Jan. 22. The 10-year veteran's fantasy value took a massive hit with his demotion to the bench, so fantasy managers should look elsewhere for consistent production.