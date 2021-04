Rubio totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

Rubio rebounded from a scoreless outing with 17 points on 50 percent shooting, including a perfect five-for-five from the free-throw line. The veteran's 32 minutes were the most he has seen since March 22. The journeyman also extended his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 13 after nabbing two against the Heat.