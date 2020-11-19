Rubio, along with the 25th and 28th picks in the 2020 Draft, has been dealt from the Thunder to the Timberwolves for the 17th pick in the 2020 Draft, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rubio was quickly shipped out of OKC to the team that drafted him in 2009, the Timberwolves. He's joining a revamped Wolves team with Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and rookie Anthony Edwards. Rubio and Russell should start together in the backcourt, with Rubio likely facilitating much of the offense while Russell can focus more on doing what he does best -- scoring.