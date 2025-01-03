Share Video

Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Dillingham will miss his fourth consecutive outing Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, and there is no clear timetable for his return. The rookie's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Clippers, though he hasn't been a regular part of the Timberwolves' rotation when healthy.

