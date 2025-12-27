Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Dillingham presumably woke up under the weather and was a late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his status. The second-year point guard hasn't seen the floor in any of Minnesota's last three games, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.
