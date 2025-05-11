Dillingham (ankle) is available for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors.
Dillingham will suit up and will be an option in the backcourt for the Timberwolves. However, the rookie isn't expected to play significant minutes even if available, so his fantasy upside will be minimal.
