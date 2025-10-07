Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Bench role vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham come off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Dillingham was a starter for the team's preseason game against the Nuggets on Saturday, where he came three points and one assist shy of a double-double. However, he'll play a different Tuesday, with his squad going with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in the first unit.
