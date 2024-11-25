Dillingham provided 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one assist across 16 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Celtics.

Dillingham led the bench in scoring and set a new career high with 14 points in his second matchup recording 10 or more minutes. In the last two games, the rookie has seen an uptick in playing time with Mike Conley (toe) sidelined. Dillingham still has an uphill battle to carve out a significant role within the Timberwolves' rotation, though his performance Sunday bodes well for the possibility of more minutes moving forward.