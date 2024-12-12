Dillingham (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Dillingham is slated to make his return to action following a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The rookie has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season, and in his last five outings he has averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field across 12.4 minutes per contest.