Dillingham (ankle) could return to action Friday against the Lakers, Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage reports.
Dillingham has missed the past four games for Minnesota, but on top of doing some light drills at Wednesday's practice, he was also able to play in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. He's had a minor role this season, however, averaging 8.4 minutes across 11 appearances.
