Dillingham is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.
After seeing playing time in seven straight games while Mike Conley was dealing with an injury, Dillingham was a healthy DNP during Friday's one-point win over the Clippers. The rookie's potential absence shouldn't majorly impact Minnesota's rotation.
