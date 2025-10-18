Dillingham tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason loss to Philadelphia.

Dillingham posted a decent night shooting the basketball and was one of four starers to reach double figures in scoring. He was also effective as a playmaker, leading the way with six assists. This was a solid way to close out the preseason for Dillingham, who is expected to take another step forward during his second NBA season.