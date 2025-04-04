Dillingham logged no counting stats across two minutes during Thursday's 105-90 victory over the Nets.

Dillingham continues to be used sparingly by the Timberwolves, having now played single-digit minutes in 16 straight games. As a rookie on a contending team, Dillingham's path to playing time was always going to be a rocky one. In 47 games played, he is averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 assists in 10.9 minutes per game.