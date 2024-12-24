Dillingham amassed one assist over two minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Hawks.

Dillingham barely featured in the loss, taking to the court during garbage time only. The Timberwolves continue to fall short of the mark when compared to last season, with the coaching staff scrambling to find a rotation that works. To this point, Dillingham has been used sparingly on most nights, something that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.