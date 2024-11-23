Dillingham (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Celtics.
Dillingham is set to play Saturday despite suffering a right ankle injury during Thursday's matchup with Toronto. With Mike Conley (toe) out, the rookie guard should receive increased playing time off Minnesota's bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Shut down with ankle injury•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Plays first career minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Pops for 15 to wrap up preseason•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Starting in preseason finale•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Pops for 21 against Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Reels in double-double•