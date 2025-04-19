Dillingham is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.
Dillingham is in danger of missing Minnesota's playoff opener due to a right ankle sprain. However, the rookie guard is unlikely to significantly factor into the team's postseason rotation, even if he's available.
