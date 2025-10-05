Dillingham logged seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists and two rebounds over 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Dillingham got the start in Saturday's exhibition contest in the absence of Mike Conley (rest). Dillingham wasn't the most efficient with his shot, but he kept the Timberwolves' offense churning with a game-high nine assists. The 2024 first-rounder averaged 10.5 minutes per game across 49 regular-season contests during his rookie campaign, but he could see a larger role off the bench in 2025-26 as Conley enters his age-38 season.