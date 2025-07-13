Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Nears double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham racked up 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 94-83 win against the Nuggets.
Dillingham had a solid all-around performance Saturday, as he made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. He did a great job getting his teammates involved, finishing with a team-high nine assists while also being a menace defensively with a game-high three steals. Minnesota has gotten off to a hot start to the Summer League with two straight wins.
